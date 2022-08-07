IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VSE worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,431,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $40.99 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

