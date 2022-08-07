IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spire by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 498,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336,825 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $12,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $7,116,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spire Trading Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Spire stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

