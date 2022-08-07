IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 382,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $11.27 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also

