IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

