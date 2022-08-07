IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Brink’s
In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Brink’s Price Performance
Brink’s stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Brink’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.