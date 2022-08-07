IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $433,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.39. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.