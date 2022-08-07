IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $410,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

