IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of United Fire Group worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

United Fire Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $698.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.01.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

