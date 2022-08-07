IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,553.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.