IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,553.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

