IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,232 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 10.7 %

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.