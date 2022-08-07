Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

VLO opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

