Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $62.12 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

