Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $291,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,655 shares of company stock worth $691,104 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $97.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

