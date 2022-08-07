Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 22,820 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in International Paper were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3,570.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 225,705 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 330,523 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

IP opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

