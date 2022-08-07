Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 13,653 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 244,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,482 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,901,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

