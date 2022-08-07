Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 353.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 412,730 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 482,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 128,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

