Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.21% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,915,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

