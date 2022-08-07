Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 80,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 15,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 353,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $321.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

