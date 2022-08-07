Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,454 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

