Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,414,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $73.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

