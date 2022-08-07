Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chemours were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

