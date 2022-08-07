Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681 shares of company stock valued at $117,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.34 and a beta of 0.87.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

