Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $333,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $157,875,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of EQT by 125.7% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

