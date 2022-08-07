Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mplx were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 11.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $23,680,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,069,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Down 1.2 %

MPLX stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.55. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

