Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

