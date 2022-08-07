HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $8.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.
HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
HUYA Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.21 on Thursday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $764.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 311,059 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
