Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE HON opened at $192.27 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68.
Honeywell International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honeywell International (HON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.