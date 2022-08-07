Head-To-Head Review: Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sampo Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Sampo Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $2.88 billion 1.60 $432.47 million N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $15.33 billion 1.57 $3.04 billion $2.55 8.84

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 12.46% 2.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Howden Joinery Group and Sampo Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 3 3 1 0 1.71

Sampo Oyj has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.23%. Given Sampo Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sampo Oyj is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Howden Joinery Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, rewards, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management and asset management services. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

