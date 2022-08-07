Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $16.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,740,000 after purchasing an additional 143,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 2,301.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,576 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.91. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

