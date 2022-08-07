Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $45.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on GTBIF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.