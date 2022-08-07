Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $45.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTBIF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.20 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 9.89%. Analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

