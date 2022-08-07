Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has $145.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $179.27.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.