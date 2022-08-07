Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.67.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$40.21 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

