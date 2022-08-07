Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.67.
Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$40.21 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20.
In other news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
