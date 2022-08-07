FY2022 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($10.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.63). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.11) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 5.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

