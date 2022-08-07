FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.80. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.84 earnings per share.

BFH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bread Financial stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.40.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

