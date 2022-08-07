Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Sells $110,850.00 in Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

