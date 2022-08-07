Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $103.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.69.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

