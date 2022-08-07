Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$33.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday.

Finning International Price Performance

FTT stock opened at C$28.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.89 and a twelve month high of C$40.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,400. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,400. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

