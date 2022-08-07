Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,611 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,289,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,631,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,969,000 after purchasing an additional 785,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

