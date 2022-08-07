Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,777,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

