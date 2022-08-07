Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Under Armour Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus reduced their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

UAA stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investor Activity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Under Armour by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Company Profile



Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.



