Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

