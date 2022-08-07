Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Position Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Enstar Group by 242.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Enstar Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Enstar Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $195.96 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $188.35 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.