Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$989.73.

TSE EDV opened at C$27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.77. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.70 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.24.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3012395 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 151.35%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

