Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

