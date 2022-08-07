Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$14.25 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.46.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.52. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

