Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.99. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$39.43.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

