Critical Survey: Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.45 -$13.60 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.12 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -16.62

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Future FinTech Group and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.93%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -54.39% -17.26% -15.36% Zillow Group -5.19% -7.83% -4.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

