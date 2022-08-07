Cormark Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$2.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered 5N Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Price Performance

5N Plus stock opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$166.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.1192814 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,842,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,175,756.30. In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,842,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,175,756.30. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,383,095. Insiders have acquired a total of 525,000 shares of company stock worth $744,350 in the last 90 days.

About 5N Plus

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.