Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

CORT stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.