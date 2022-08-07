Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.63.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %
CTS opened at C$6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 122.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
