Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

CTS opened at C$6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 122.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.