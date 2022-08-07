Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Lowered to C$2,600.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,407.14.

Constellation Software Price Performance

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,150.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,964.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,048.08. The company has a market cap of C$45.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.20. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,793.93 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 84.9100024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

